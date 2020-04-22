30-year-old man tells Lincoln police he was attacked on the street in Havelock

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 30-year-old Lincoln man told police he was attacked while walking near 60th and Havelock streets Monday night in an apparent attempt to steal his wallet.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police were called to a Lincoln hospital at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday after the victim belatedly went to the emergency room for a puncture wound to his shoulder.

He told officers that he had been walking west from the Russ's Market around 10 p.m. Monday when he was hit on the back of the head by someone punching him. Bonkiewicz said the victim turned around to defend himself.

During the scuffle, the stranger stabbed him in the right shoulder with a small knife and ran off after unsuccessfully trying to reach for his wallet, he said.

Bonkiewicz said the puncture wound was very small. Police are continuing to investigate.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

