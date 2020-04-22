You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
30-year-old man tells Lincoln police he was attacked on the street in Havelock
View Comments
editor's pick

30-year-old man tells Lincoln police he was attacked on the street in Havelock

{{featured_button_text}}

A 30-year-old Lincoln man told police he was attacked while walking near 60th and Havelock streets Monday night in an apparent attempt to steal his wallet.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police were called to a Lincoln hospital at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday after the victim belatedly went to the emergency room for a puncture wound to his shoulder.

He told officers that he had been walking west from the Russ's Market around 10 p.m. Monday when he was hit on the back of the head by someone punching him. Bonkiewicz said the victim turned around to defend himself.

During the scuffle, the stranger stabbed him in the right shoulder with a small knife and ran off after unsuccessfully trying to reach for his wallet, he said. 

Bonkiewicz said the puncture wound was very small. Police are continuing to investigate.

Michigan man gets probation for cache of drugs found in an ambulance on I-80 in Lincoln

Today's jail mugshots

Police logo 2017

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News