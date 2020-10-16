30-year-old Lincoln man pleads not guilty to murder for fatal shooting in alley last May

The 30-year-old accused of shooting a Lincoln man to death in May has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and gun charges.

Ryan G. Long hasn't yet been set for trial for the killing of Michael Whitemagpie.

He had been set for arraignment Wednesday but waived the appearance.

On May 23, police found Whitemagpie, 31, dead from multiple gunshot wounds in an alley and recovered 16 shell casings next to his body, police said in an affidavit for Long's arrest.

Despite efforts by his friends, police officers and Lincoln Fire & Rescue medics, Whitemagpie died of his injuries.

Police believe the killing followed a fight between the two men after a night of gambling at a motel at 27th and O streets.

Long, who was arrested in Florida and brought back to Nebraska on a warrant, is being held without bond.

At the time of Whitemagpie's killing, Long had been out of jail on bond in connection to a shooting in Lincoln in November 2019 and a robbery in October of last year.

