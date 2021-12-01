30-year-old gets prison time for fight over work schedule that sent Lincoln man to the hospital

Before learning he would get 14 to 20 years in prison for an assault that sent his boss to a Lincoln hospital with a collapsed lung, a 30-year-old man told the judge he never once blamed his boss for what happened last year.
"We were both grown men. We got into a physical altercation, and we acted like boys," Sebastian Draper said.
He said violence has no place in the community.
On May 22, 2020, police were called to a Lincoln hospital about the assault at the victim's apartment near 29th and Q streets that stemmed from an argument over days off at a mall kiosk two days earlier.
Draper's boss said Draper had asked him if he could take off every Saturday, and he gave him the next two off but said he couldn't take every Saturday off.
Later, he said, Draper came to his apartment and slapped him, then slammed him to the ground, causing him to black out. He woke up at the hospital with broken bones and a collapsed lung. His phone was shattered.
Witnesses confirmed they'd seen Draper hitting him, according to police, who arrested Draper on suspicion of first-degree assault.
Draper pleaded guilty and at Monday's sentencing hearing told District Judge Ryan Post he knew his boss was breathing weird and wasn't OK. That night, he left him with a friend who took him to the hospital.
He said his life was a learning experience, and he was trying to do his best and get back to his young family in Idaho.
Post said in determining a sentence he considered a number of things, including the motivation and violence involved in the offense and the injuries to the victim. Imprisonment was necessary for the protection of the public, he said.
He will have to serve seven years before he's eligible for parole.