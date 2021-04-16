30-year-old enters plea in connection to Lincoln woman's 2019 killing during drug robbery

A Lincoln man said to have been behind a home-invasion robbery that left two people dead in 2019 has entered a plea to conspiracy to commit robbery and burglary.
Rubin J. Thomas, 30, had been set for trial Monday on two first-degree murder charges and use of a firearm to commit a felony in connection to the plan to rob Audrea Craig of drugs and money early July 24, 2019, at a home at 26th and South streets.
Now, he is set for sentencing in June, where he will face up to 70 years in prison for his role in the crime.
Police say Charles Gresham III and his older brother, Martae Green, kicked in the door, both of them armed, and confronted Craig in her bedroom. Craig fired a single shot from her Ruger 9mm, hitting Green in the groin. Then, her gun malfunctioned, and Green fired back seven rounds, hitting her at least twice in the chest and killing her.
Green died soon after being dropped off at a nearby Lincoln hospital.
In October, Gresham pleaded no contest to manslaughter, attempted robbery and use of a firearm for his role in the crime. He is set for sentencing next month.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger.