$30,000 donated to LPD officer who was shot

The Lincoln police officer who was injured in Wednesday's shooting near 33rd and Vine streets continues to receive financial support through a GoFundMe page set up by family members.

Investigator Mario Herrera, a 23-year department veteran, remained hospitalized Saturday after he was shot Wednesday while serving a search warrant on 17-year-old Felipe Vazquez for second-degree assault in connection with a March 8 homicide.

Herrera has undergone several surgeries at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha the past few days. Melissa Wood, Herrera's sister-in-law, set up the GoFundMe page for community members wanting to show their support.

"The family initially declined having a GoFundMe account set up, as my sister Carrie (Herrera's wife) is a proud and private woman and was uncomfortable with the idea," Wood said. "We were able to convince Carrie to allow us to set this GoFundMe page up on her behalf."

Herrera's family initially asked the community to send donations to the Lincoln Police Department or Liberty First Credit Union in Lincoln, but quickly realized it was not enough.