3 teens stole vessel of holy water from church in south Lincoln, police say
3 teens stole vessel of holy water from church in south Lincoln, police say

Here's an odd one: Lincoln police took a theft report this week involving a vessel of holy water.

Officer Erin Spilker said a group of three teenagers stole the vat and sprinkler Saturday during a Mass in the gym at St. Michael Catholic Church near 84th Street and Yankee Hill Road.

She said the theft was caught on video, which police hope to use to track down the juveniles responsible.

The church estimated the loss at $200.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Husker News