3 teens caused more than $13K loss and damage at Lincoln golf course, drove away on drink cart, police say

Lincoln police caught three teenagers, a 15-, 14- and 13-year-old, for allegedly causing thousands of dollars of damage at Hillcrest Country Club at 9401 O St. and riding away in a drink cart.
Officer Erin Spilker said police were called there at about 6:30 a.m. Monday after the manager arrived to find several windows broken out of the pro shop, a garage door pried open and a beverage cart missing.
He was able to retrieve security video that showed three boys who entered the building, damaged property and stole a hand cart, backpacks, gloves, cash and alcohol before leaving on the beverage cart.
Spilker said the estimated loss at this time exceeds $9,000, but the number could rise because they don't yet know what was taken from lockers.
The boys also caused over $4,000 damages to windows, doors, lockers, televisions, computer monitors and computer tablets and tried to light a desk on fire.
Police found the beverage cart in the area of 98th and A streets near a trailhead.
Spilker said officers were able to identify the three boys from the video, contacted and interviewed them, then took them into custody, referring them to the Lancaster County Attorney's Office on suspicion of burglary and criminal mischief.
Lilliana Mohnea Billie
|Date Missing:
|01-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|12
|Current Age:
|12
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Gering PD
LILLIANA is a 12 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Chaz L Ii Hill
|Date Missing:
|01-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|12
|Current Age:
|12
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
CHAZ is a 12 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'01" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Anthony Medina
|Date Missing:
|01-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|168
|Agency:
|Columbus PD
ANTHONY is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 168 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Quatez Felton
|Date Missing:
|01-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
QUATEZ is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Londyn Trent
|Date Missing:
|01-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Wahoo PD
LONDYN is a 13 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Hope Michal
|Date Missing:
|01-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
HOPE is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Destinee Flores
|Date Missing:
|01-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Gering PD
DESTINEE is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Gariel Kutash
|Date Missing:
|01-03-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Sandy
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
GARIEL is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Sandy hair and Brown eyes.
Aspen Magana
|Date Missing:
|01-03-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Hall CO SO Grand Island
ASPEN is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 135 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Richard D McCowin
|Date Missing:
|01-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|64
|Current Age:
|64
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|190
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
RICHARD is a 64 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Natalie Lynn White
|Date Missing:
|01-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|31
|Current Age:
|31
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
NATALIE is a 31 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Brown hair and Green eyes.
Elizabeth Marie Hetrick
|Date Missing:
|01-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ELIZABETH is a 18 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Peyton A Dilsaver
|Date Missing:
|01-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
PEYTON is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Shane Leroy Foote
|Date Missing:
|01-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SHANE is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Taleja Nashay Brown
|Date Missing:
|12-31-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TALEJA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Braulio Anthony Blazio
|Date Missing:
|12-31-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'01
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
BRAULIO is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 200 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Lawrence Anthony Tyndall
|Date Missing:
|12-31-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|250
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
LAWRENCE is a 16 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 250 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Francisco Enriquez
|Date Missing:
|12-31-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
FRANCISCO is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Chandler Martin
|Date Missing:
|12-31-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
CHANDLER is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 170 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Iris Castro-velasquez
|Date Missing:
|12-31-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
IRIS is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Nicole Rhynalds
|Date Missing:
|12-31-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|145
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
NICOLE is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 145 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Zachary J Johnson
|Date Missing:
|12-31-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'02
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ZACHARY is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 170 lbs. He has Red Or Auburn hair and Brown eyes.
Kaitlyn Hoffman
|Date Missing:
|12-30-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KAITLYN is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Jasmine D Wuowrut
|Date Missing:
|12-30-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JASMINE is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'09" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Samir Keshawn Muhammad
|Date Missing:
|12-30-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|145
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
SAMIR is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 145 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Zavion Anthony Clark
|Date Missing:
|12-29-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ZAVION is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Douglas J Miles
|Date Missing:
|12-29-2020
|Age Missing:
|37
|Current Age:
|37
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|6'02
|Weight:
|210
|Agency:
|Fremont PD
DOUGLAS is a 37 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 210 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Adrien D Tobacco
|Date Missing:
|12-29-2020
|Age Missing:
|12
|Current Age:
|12
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
ADRIEN is a 12 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Tobias Jacob Strong
|Date Missing:
|12-29-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|175
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
TOBIAS is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 175 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Cindy Nguyen
|Date Missing:
|12-28-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Asian Or Pacific Islander
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|145
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
CINDY is a 16 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 145 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Madison Jorgenson
|Date Missing:
|12-28-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MADISON is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Brown eyes.
Michael A Sodoro
Damari Dameron-guyton
|Date Missing:
|12-28-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DAMARI is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Briana R Eddy White
|Date Missing:
|12-27-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|137
|Agency:
|Otoe CO SO Nebraska City
BRIANA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 137 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Hodah A Alkhafaji
Justice Livingston-mcdowell
|Date Missing:
|12-27-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JUSTICE is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Blue eyes.
Rubi Bellatris Mendez Mesa
Liliana Gonzalez
|Date Missing:
|12-26-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
LILIANA is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 200 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
James T Sylvester
Trenten Clinkenbeard
|Date Missing:
|12-25-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Dakota Law Enforcement Center
TRENTEN is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Ayanah Ranee McPherson
|Date Missing:
|12-25-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
AYANAH is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Shelby Schwarz
Zachery A Blum
|Date Missing:
|12-25-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ZACHERY is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Savannah Pibor
|Date Missing:
|12-23-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SAVANNAH is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'08" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Angelica Ochoa-garcia
|Date Missing:
|12-23-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|144
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ANGELICA is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 144 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Natalee Quintana
|Date Missing:
|12-21-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|128
|Agency:
|Scottsbluff PD
NATALEE is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 128 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Nyangath B Dieu
|Date Missing:
|12-21-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Fremont PD
NYANGATH is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'10" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Nyathak Mading
|Date Missing:
|12-21-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
NYATHAK is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 135 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Lilly Holmes
|Date Missing:
|12-21-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
LILLY is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Lerajai Key
|Date Missing:
|12-20-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
LERAJAI is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jesus G Patino
|Date Missing:
|12-20-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
JESUS is a 16 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
James T Dortch
|Date Missing:
|12-20-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JAMES is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'00" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Tyleah Montgomery
|Date Missing:
|12-20-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TYLEAH is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Cadance Saxon
|Date Missing:
|12-19-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
CADANCE is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'08" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Columbrianna Hicks
|Date Missing:
|12-19-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
COLUMBRIANNA is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Dreyce Anthony Bogan
|Date Missing:
|12-19-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
DREYCE is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Anthony Ramirez
|Date Missing:
|12-18-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|132
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
ANTHONY is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 132 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kevin R Weiss
|Date Missing:
|12-18-2020
|Age Missing:
|55
|Current Age:
|55
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Gage CO SO Beatrice
KEVIN is a 55 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Jesse J Youngblood
|Date Missing:
|12-18-2020
|Age Missing:
|24
|Current Age:
|24
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JESSE is a 24 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Red Or Auburn hair and Blue eyes.
Andre W Jones
|Date Missing:
|12-18-2020
|Age Missing:
|57
|Current Age:
|57
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Unknown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|220
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ANDRE is a 57 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 220 lbs. He has Unknown hair and Brown eyes.
Christian J Randels
Jayden Cave
|Date Missing:
|12-17-2020
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|165
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JAYDEN is a 13 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 165 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Tameka Luciana Chandler
|Date Missing:
|12-17-2020
|Age Missing:
|44
|Current Age:
|44
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|128
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TAMEKA is a 44 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 128 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Cassie Jo McDonnel
|Date Missing:
|12-17-2020
|Age Missing:
|41
|Current Age:
|41
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Sarpy CO SO Papillion
CASSIE is a 41 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Brinae Morree Wax
|Date Missing:
|12-17-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
BRINAE is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Juliana Gabrie Iniestra-sierra
|Date Missing:
|12-17-2020
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|145
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JULIANA is a 18 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 145 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Gayler Aye
|Date Missing:
|12-16-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Asian Or Pacific Islander
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
GAYLER is a 16 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 200 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kentrell Smith
|Date Missing:
|12-15-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KENTRELL is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Shaunice Bush
|Date Missing:
|12-15-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|4'11
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
SHAUNICE is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 4'11" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Nicholas Brodigan
|Date Missing:
|12-15-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
NICHOLAS is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Halima Abdirahman
|Date Missing:
|12-14-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
HALIMA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Teethloach Biel
|Date Missing:
|12-14-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TEETHLOACH is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
James J Martinez
|Date Missing:
|12-14-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JAMES is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Quran Muhammad
|Date Missing:
|12-14-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
QURAN is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Luke Baity
|Date Missing:
|12-14-2020
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
LUKE is a 13 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Badeang Biel
|Date Missing:
|12-14-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
BADEANG is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Nancy Louise Clark
|Date Missing:
|12-14-2020
|Age Missing:
|56
|Current Age:
|56
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Gray Or Partially Gray
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|210
|Agency:
|Sarpy CO SO Papillion
NANCY is a 56 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 210 lbs. She has Gray Or Partially Gray hair and Blue eyes.
Sebastian Lawson
|Date Missing:
|12-13-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|190
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SEBASTIAN is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Damia Haley
|Date Missing:
|12-12-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DAMIA is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'10" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Angeles De La Guardia
|Date Missing:
|12-11-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
ANGELES is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Lily Jo Hart Lyons
Thomas Eugene III Layman
John Garcia
|Date Missing:
|12-10-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
JOHN is a 17 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'02" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Tacuara T Smith
|Date Missing:
|12-07-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TACUARA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Luke Baity
|Date Missing:
|12-07-2020
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
LUKE is a 13 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Vito Desilva
Pa Might
Sobia Azeez
|Date Missing:
|12-04-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
SOBIA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Allison Levering
|Date Missing:
|12-02-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Winnebago PD BIA
ALLISON is a 16 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'10" tall and weighed 180 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Weather Ann Rasmussen
Aracely Lopez
|Date Missing:
|12-01-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ARACELY is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jesus Briceno Marin
Younique Gully
|Date Missing:
|12-01-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
YOUNIQUE is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Anthony Wright
Thania M Arroyo
|Date Missing:
|11-30-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
THANIA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'08" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Kiara Jackson
|Date Missing:
|11-30-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|4'08
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KIARA is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 4'08" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Xavier Lee Ostertag
|Date Missing:
|11-29-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Sidney PD
XAVIER is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Olivia Taylor
Taylor Renee-rima Caulfield
Ayanna Denny
|Date Missing:
|11-27-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
AYANNA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.