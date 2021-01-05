 Skip to main content
3 teens caused more than $13K loss and damage at Lincoln golf course, drove away on drink cart, police say
3 teens caused more than $13K loss and damage at Lincoln golf course, drove away on drink cart, police say

Lincoln police caught three teenagers, a 15-, 14- and 13-year-old, for allegedly causing thousands of dollars of damage at Hillcrest Country Club at 9401 O St. and riding away in a drink cart.

Officer Erin Spilker said police were called there at about 6:30 a.m. Monday after the manager arrived to find several windows broken out of the pro shop, a garage door pried open and a beverage cart missing.

He was able to retrieve security video that showed three boys who entered the building, damaged property and stole a hand cart, backpacks, gloves, cash and alcohol before leaving on the beverage cart.

Spilker said the estimated loss at this time exceeds $9,000, but the number could rise because they don't yet know what was taken from lockers.

The boys also caused over $4,000 damages to windows, doors, lockers, televisions, computer monitors and computer tablets and tried to light a desk on fire.

Police found the beverage cart in the area of 98th and A streets near a trailhead.

Spilker said officers were able to identify the three boys from the video, contacted and interviewed them, then took them into custody, referring them to the Lancaster County Attorney's Office on suspicion of burglary and criminal mischief. 

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

