3 teens accused of being involved in string of Lincoln smoke shop break-ins
Lincoln police say they have arrested two teenagers and referred a third to the juvenile court in connection to a string of break-ins at smoke shops in February.

Bryan Castillo

Bryan Castillo

Bryan Castillo, 18, was booked into jail Tuesday night on suspicion of three counts of burglary for break-ins Feb. 6 at D&K Smoke Shop at 2441 N. 48th St., on Feb. 10 at The Joint Smoke Shop at 333 N. Cotner Blvd. and Cloud 9 at 5022 Old Cheney Road.

Police arrested Tang Lian, 19, in June on suspicion of burglaries at D&K and Cloud 9, and referred a 16-year-old boy to the Lancaster County Attorney's Office for his alleged participation in the break-in at D&K.

Tang Lian

Tang Lian

Officer Erin Spilker said in each case glass was broken and vaping products stolen, $1,600 worth of them at D&K and $4,300 at The Joint.

The last, at Cloud 9, involved an estimated $60,000 of damage to display cases and products, she said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Husker News