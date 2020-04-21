3 taken to Lincoln hospital in critical condition after carbon monoxide exposure

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Lincoln man and two women were taken to a hospital early Tuesday in critical condition for a carbon monoxide exposure in an apartment near the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's East Campus.

Police pulled the three -- a 65-year-old man and 31- and 49-year-old women -- out of the apartment above a detached garage at 1341 N. 45th St., and Lincoln Fire & Rescue transported them shortly before 4 a.m., Officer Erin Spilker said.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue Capt. Nancy Crist called it a "significant exposure," with levels testing at 499 parts per million, near the top range of their testing equipment.

She said home carbon monoxide testers sound at 30 ppm.

Neither she nor Spilker knew the current condition of the three as of 9 a.m.

Spilker said UNL Police got a call at 1:48 a.m. from a man about people experiencing what he was thought were symptoms of drug use.

When police got there and opened the door, she said, they could hear a woman struggling to breathe and went in to find the three inside unresponsive and high levels of carbon monoxide.

Spilker said a fire inspector, city Building & Safety personnel and Lincoln Electric System were called to check out the building.