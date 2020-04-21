You are the owner of this article.
3 taken to Lincoln hospital in critical condition after carbon monoxide exposure
3 taken to Lincoln hospital in critical condition after carbon monoxide exposure

A Lincoln man and two women were taken to a hospital early Tuesday in critical condition for a carbon monoxide exposure in an apartment near the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's East Campus. 

Police pulled the three -- a 65-year-old man and 31- and 49-year-old women -- out of the apartment above a detached garage at 1341 N. 45th St., and Lincoln Fire & Rescue transported them shortly before 4 a.m., Officer Erin Spilker said.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue Capt. Nancy Crist called it a "significant exposure," with levels testing at 499 parts per million, near the top range of their testing equipment.

She said home carbon monoxide testers sound at 30 ppm. 

Neither she nor Spilker knew the current condition of the three as of 9 a.m. 

Spilker said UNL Police got a call at 1:48 a.m. from a man about people experiencing what he was thought were symptoms of drug use. 

When police got there and opened the door, she said, they could hear a woman struggling to breathe and went in to find the three inside unresponsive and high levels of carbon monoxide. 

Spilker said a fire inspector, city Building & Safety personnel and Lincoln Electric System were called to check out the building. 

Crist said the cause of the carbon monoxide leak remained under investigation. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

