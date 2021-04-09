3 students, 1 adult left with minor injuries after school bus crash in Lincoln

A Lincoln Public Schools bus crashed with an SUV Friday morning at Rosa Parks Way and South Folsom Street, closing northbound traffic and sending four people to the hospital with minor injuries, according to Lincoln Fire & Rescue.

It happened at 7:25 a.m.

Capt. Nancy Crist said the driver of the SUV initially was trapped in the SUV and was taken to the hospital, as were three students on the bus.

She described all of the injuries as minor.

Eight people were on the LPS bus, including two adults.

Crist credited the SUV's air bags for preventing far worse injuries for the driver.

