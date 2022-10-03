3 residents hospitalized, 1 cat killed in north Lincoln fourplex fire

Three residents were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and a cat perished after a fire broke out at a north Lincoln fourplex Monday morning, according to officials.

Lincoln Fire and Recue crews responded to the fourplex, near 44th Street and Cornhusker Highway, shortly after 10 a.m. Monday after children playing with a lighter set an apartment unit on fire, said battalion chief Curt Faust.

In the apartment unit where the fire started, three residents suffered injuries and one of the family's two cats died, Faust said.

The fire — which crews quickly extinguished after arriving on scene — caused $75,000 in structural damage and another $25,000 in property damage, Faust said. Three of the four units in the fourplex were unaffected by the blaze, he said.