 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert top story

3 residents hospitalized, 1 cat killed in north Lincoln fourplex fire

  • Updated
  • 0

Three residents were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and a cat perished after a fire broke out at a north Lincoln fourplex Monday morning, according to officials.

Lincoln Fire and Recue crews responded to the fourplex, near 44th Street and Cornhusker Highway, shortly after 10 a.m. Monday after children playing with a lighter set an apartment unit on fire, said battalion chief Curt Faust.

In the apartment unit where the fire started, three residents suffered injuries and one of the family's two cats died, Faust said.

The fire — which crews quickly extinguished after arriving on scene — caused $75,000 in structural damage and another $25,000 in property damage, Faust said. Three of the four units in the fourplex were unaffected by the blaze, he said.

Jacob Carrizales shared this video on Facebook of the fire Oct. 2, 2022.
5 Lincoln residents, 1 Omaha man identified as victims in 'worst crash in recent memory'
Volunteer firefighter dies fighting wildfire that destroyed 4-H camp in north-central Nebraska
Lincoln man was
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lincoln man was

Lincoln man was

When police arrived, they found the man dead in the bathtub with wet blankets covering him and a "a strong odor of a chemical agent" inside the house, police said.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Indonesia to probe stadium stampede, police use of tear gas in focus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News