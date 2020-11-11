3 Omaha residents arrested on felony charges after theft in Lincoln, pursuit along I-80

A pursuit on Interstate 80 reached speeds of 130 mph before troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol apprehended a carload of Omaha residents accused of taking items from Dick's Sporting Goods in Lincoln on Wednesday.

The driver, Valaria Hogan, 21; and passengers Jordyn Hunter, 23; and Dauhtria Giles, 20; were taken to the Lancaster County jail on suspicion of felony theft, the Patrol said in a news release.

At 12:05 p.m., law enforcement was alerted that four people took several items from the store at Gateway Mall and left in a white Chrysler 200.

A short time later, troopers spotted the car at a convenience store near 84th Street and Cornhusker Highway, but the driver fled east before they could make contact.

Once on I-80, the Patrol said the driver passed vehicles on the shoulder, prompting troopers to deploy stop sticks to slow the vehicle as it approached the Omaha area.

The driver exited onto Nebraska 370 and continued east before stopping near 168th Street. Hogan and Hunter were arrested after a short foot pursuit, the Patrol said. A fourth person in the car, a 17-year-old from Omaha, was ticketed for felony theft and released to her parents.