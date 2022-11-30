3 occupants evade Lincoln Police pursuit in stolen car, authorities say

What started as an attempt to recover a stolen car in north Lincoln turned into a multi-agency pursuit late Tuesday night, ending with two damaged vehicles and zero suspects in custody.
The chase started at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, when a Lincoln Police officer spotted a blue 2007 Hyundai Sonata — reported stolen Saturday from a fraternity house near the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's downtown campus — parked near 28th and Potter streets, according to police.
As the officer waited for back-up to approach the car, the Hyundai began to leave the area, so police attempted to pull the car over near 27th and Clinton streets, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said.
Police deployed a spike strip near 27th and Potter streets in an unsuccessful effort to stop the vehicle.
The driver later stopped the car at a dead end near 17th and Y streets but backed the Hyundai into a police cruiser and fled again as officers approached the car on foot, Kocian said.
A passenger — one of three occupants in the car — pointed a handgun at police as the pursuit restarted, he said.
Police called off the chase of the Hyundai, which by then was sporting a flat tire and damage to its rear, Kocian said.
Officers found the car abandoned near 35th and T streets at around 11:45 p.m. before setting up a perimeter around Wyuka Cemetery along Vine Street between 33rd and 40th streets.
But even after the Nebraska State Patrol's helicopter unit was activated to assist police, the car's occupants evaded authorities.
Kocian said the ramming of the Lincoln Police cruiser caused $5,000 in damage to the city-owned vehicle.
The Hyundai, which was unlocked and running when it was taken last week, will be returned to its owner.
According to a WalletHub study of the 182 largest cities in the US, these are the safest and least safe cities in the country. Researchers analyzed data in three categories: home and community safety, natural disaster risk and financial safety. Safest Cities: 1. Columbia, Md. 2. Nashua, NH 3. Laredo, Texas 4. Portland, Maine 5. Warwick, RI. 6. Yonkers, NY 7. Gilbert, Ariz. 8. Burlington, Vt. 9. Raleigh, NC 10. Lewiston, Maine. Least Safe Cities: 1. St. Louis 2. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 3. San Bernardino, Calif. 4. Detroit 5. Baton Rouge, La. 6. Memphis, Tenn. 7. Oklahoma City 8. Oakland, Calif 9. Jackson, Miss. 10. Chattanooga, Tenn.
Most dangerous cities in Nebraska
Dangerous Cities in Nebraska
See how your hometown ranks among the most dangerous cities in Nebraska. Ratings have been determined according to the number of violent crimes per 1,000 people in cities of at least 10,000, with violent crime being classified as murder, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault. The numbers are for 2019, the most recent year for which the
FBI provides data.
6. South Sioux City
With 30 violent crimes in 2019 and a population of 12,771 (the smallest on our list), the city in northeast Nebraska had 2.35 violent crimes per 1,000 people.
Photo: An RV park in South Sioux City on the Missouri River.
ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO
5. Scottsbluff
The city of 15,862 had 53 violent crimes for a rate of 3.34 per 1,000 in 2019.
Photo: Gering Police Officer Jordan McBride talks with Scottsbluff Police Officer Michael Modeac as he puts up crime scene tape at the scene of an armed standoff in Scottsbluff in June 2021.
STAR-HERALD FILE PHOTO
4. North Platte
With a population of 23,705 and 89 violent crimes, the city had a rate of 3.75 per 1,000.
Photo: Union Pacific train engines line up outside a service building in North Platte.
FILE PHOTO
3. Lincoln
The Star City had a population of 291,128 with 1,115 violent crimes, a rate of 3.83 per 1,000.
Photo: Police in Lincoln investigate a shooting near the intersection of 14th and E streets in August 2019.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
2. Grand Island
With a population of 51,821 and 236 violent crimes, the largest of the Tri Cities had a 2019 rate of 4.55 per 1,000 people.
Photo: Grand Island police and State Patrol personnel investigate after a body was found in a Grand Island yard in August 2020.
GRAND ISLAND INDEPENDENT FILE PHOTO
1. Omaha
In 2019, the state's largest city at 470,481 people had 2,833 violent crimes for a rate of 6.13 per 1,000.
Photo: Omaha police and University Police guard the entrance to the Nebraska Medicine Emergency room after an Omaha police officer was shot at Westroads Mall in March 2021.
WORLD-HERALD FILE PHOTO
A note about the numbers
With eight violent crimes in 2019, Boys Town topped the state at 13.82 per 1,000 people, which is a misleading stat because it only had a 2019 population of 579.
Photo: The statue at the entrance to Boys Town. It doesn't take much to skew the numbers.
ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO
Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or
awegley@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @andrewwegley
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.