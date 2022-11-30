 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 occupants evade Lincoln Police pursuit in stolen car, authorities say

  • Updated
What started as an attempt to recover a stolen car in north Lincoln turned into a multi-agency pursuit late Tuesday night, ending with two damaged vehicles and zero suspects in custody.

The chase started at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, when a Lincoln Police officer spotted a blue 2007 Hyundai Sonata — reported stolen Saturday from a fraternity house near the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's downtown campus — parked near 28th and Potter streets, according to police.

As the officer waited for back-up to approach the car, the Hyundai began to leave the area, so police attempted to pull the car over near 27th and Clinton streets, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said.

The sedan fled.

Police deployed a spike strip near 27th and Potter streets in an unsuccessful effort to stop the vehicle.

The driver later stopped the car at a dead end near 17th and Y streets but backed the Hyundai into a police cruiser and fled again as officers approached the car on foot, Kocian said.

A passenger — one of three occupants in the car — pointed a handgun at police as the pursuit restarted, he said.

Police called off the chase of the Hyundai, which by then was sporting a flat tire and damage to its rear, Kocian said. 

Officers found the car abandoned near 35th and T streets at around 11:45 p.m. before setting up a perimeter around Wyuka Cemetery along Vine Street between 33rd and 40th streets.

But even after the Nebraska State Patrol's helicopter unit was activated to assist police, the car's occupants evaded authorities.

Kocian said the ramming of the Lincoln Police cruiser caused $5,000 in damage to the city-owned vehicle.

The Hyundai, which was unlocked and running when it was taken last week, will be returned to its owner.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

