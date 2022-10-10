3 men break into central Lincoln apartment, rob tenants of $1,000, police say

A Lincoln couple was robbed of their cellphone and $1,000 in cash after an unknown man broke through the third-floor patio door of their central Lincoln apartment early Sunday morning and let two accomplices in through the front door, according to police.

The robbery began at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, when a man knocked on the couple's patio door near 25th and H streets before breaking his way through, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

A 37-year-old man who lives in the apartment struggled with the suspect as he made his way across the apartment and to the front door, where he let in two additional men who had been waiting outside, Vollmer said.

The three suspects then robbed the man and a 33-year-old woman of their cellphones and $1,000 before fleeing, according to police.

One suspect used an object to break the woman's nose amid the robbery, Vollmer said.

She was treated at a local hospital.