3 Lincoln women charged with robbery of bargoer they met at downtown bar, police say

Three Lincoln women have been charged with robbery after they lured a bargoer into an SUV in March and attacked her before taking her purse, phone and other belongings she had brought with her to The Fat Toad, police alleged in court records.

The victim called police shortly before noon March 13, hours after she had left the bar at close that morning with three woman she had met there, who she said offered to let her sit in their SUV while she waited for her Uber, but instead robbed her, Officer Christopher Johnson said in an affidavit.

After climbing into the SUV just after 2 a.m. March 13, the woman told police she noticed the child lock was on, leaving her trapped in the car as it drove away from the area near 14th and O streets.

When the woman tried to open the door, the women — 22-year-old Mimi Jud, 21-year-old Najma Daldoum and 21-year-old Hellen Mikaya — accused her of stealing a cellphone and began attacking her, pulling her hair, ripping jewelry from her neck and stealing her purse, Johnson said in the affidavit.

Soon, the woman tried to escape out of the SUV's window, but one of the women grabbed her leg and left her "literally hanging out of the freaking car," she told police.

The three suspects then stopped the vehicle and drug the woman from the car and into the street, where they kicked her and ripped the wig from her head before bystanders approached and the women fled, Johnson said.

Investigators downloaded the victim's phone contents and linked a phone number dialed early that morning — after the alleged robbery, when the women had the phone — to Jud.

A Lancaster County judge signed arrest warrants for all three women Friday. Police arrested Jud and Mikaya on Monday. Daldoum remains at large.