3 Lincoln men arrested on teen's report they held her captive, sexually assaulted her

Police say three Lincoln men have been arrested on an 18-year-old woman's report that they held her captive for five days and sexually assaulted her.

Officer Erin Spilker said Talon Dennis, 22; Ricky Ossler, 24; and Gianni Phillips, 23, all went to jail on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault and false imprisonment.

On Friday afternoon, officers went to a Lincoln hospital on the teenager's report. Spilker said the teen said she had met a man on social media May 16 and went to his apartment the next day, where Dennis and Ossler were.

Spilker said she told police they physically assaulted her and that she woke to being sexually assaulted by both. She believes they drugged her.

The teen said she eventually was able to get away when they left the apartment Friday.

Police served a search warrant early Saturday at an apartment in the 400 block of Fletcher Avenue and arrested Dennis and Ossler, who were roommates. They arrested the third man, Phillips, after a search of his residence in the 1600 block of Prospect Street.

The teenager had run away on May 13 and was reported missing.

