3-judge panel begins hearing evidence about whether Aubrey Trail should be on death row

He said the state doesn't know, for instance, whether Trail or Boswell killed Loofe, where she was killed or which of them dismembered her.

"There's no actual evidence that proves the aggravator," Murray said.

He argued that the evidence points to an accidental death followed by panic.

"These were no masterminds. These were panicked people who just killed someone," he said.

Over two days, the judges will hear evidence that goes to the depravity of the crime, such as gratuitous cuts on Loofe's body after her death and her missing heart and other organs, and to the planning, shown by testimony from three women who say the couple talked regularly about killing and torture in their apartment in Wilber.

Following that, they'll shift gears and the defense will be able to present evidence of mitigating circumstances. Then they'll receive evidence regarding proportionality, comparing the case to others that got the death penalty.

At the outset, Johnson said they wouldn't immediately decide, but that a hearing would be set later to announce their decision.