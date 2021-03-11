3-judge panel begins hearing evidence about whether Aubrey Trail should be on death row

WILBER — With Aubrey Trail noticeably absent from the defense table, a hearing got under way here Thursday to determine whether he will be sentenced to death for killing and dismembering a 24-year-old Lincoln woman in 2017.
Prosecutors allege Sydney Loofe's killing showed exceptional depravity, an aggravating circumstance that would make his case eligible for a death sentence.
Saline County District Judge Vicky Johnson, Cass County District Judge Michael A. Smith and Lancaster County District Judge Susan Strong ultimately will decide.
Under Nebraska case law, it can be shown by proof of: apparent relishing of the murder by the killer; infliction of gratuitous violence on the victim; needless mutilation of the victim; senselessness of the crime; or helplessness of the victim.
It also can be shown by "cold, calculated planning," which Assistant Attorney General Doug Warner told the judges was clear from conversations about torture and killing that Trail and his co-defendant, Bailey Boswell, had with other women in the months and days before Loofe's killing.
"This murder was intended to be over the top with violence," he told them.
On the other side, Trail's attorney, Ben Murray, said there is no doubt that this is a horrible case and that what happened to Loofe was horrible. But, he said, the state was "filling in holes and inventing stories" about what actually happened.
He said the state doesn't know, for instance, whether Trail or Boswell killed Loofe, where she was killed or which of them dismembered her.
"There's no actual evidence that proves the aggravator," Murray said.
He argued that the evidence points to an accidental death followed by panic.
"These were no masterminds. These were panicked people who just killed someone," he said.
Over two days, the judges will hear evidence that goes to the depravity of the crime, such as gratuitous cuts on Loofe's body after her death and her missing heart and other organs, and to the planning, shown by testimony from three women who say the couple talked regularly about killing and torture in their apartment in Wilber.
Following that, they'll shift gears and the defense will be able to present evidence of mitigating circumstances. Then they'll receive evidence regarding proportionality, comparing the case to others that got the death penalty.
At the outset, Johnson said they wouldn't immediately decide, but that a hearing would be set later to announce their decision.
Prosecutors said Trail, 54, and Boswell, 27, worked together to recruit young women in a conspiracy to kill and ultimately chose Loofe as their victim, and that Boswell lured her to their Wilber apartment the night of Nov. 15, 2017, under the guise of a date after matching on the dating app Tinder.
Loofe's disappearance sparked a massive search, then a manhunt for Boswell and Trail and ultimately to the discovery of her remains in plastic bags scattered along gravel roads in central Nebraska’s Clay County.
In July 2019, a jury in Wilber found Trail guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit her murder.
Boswell, who was found guilty in October by a jury in Lexington after the case was moved due to pre-trial publicity, is set for a sentencing panel in June.
Lancaster County District Judge Darla Ideus and Douglas County District Judge Peter Bataillon were selected at random to join Johnson in determining Boswell's sentence.
