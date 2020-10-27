3 injured, one seriously, in crash on I-80 west of Lincoln early Tuesday

Three people were injured, one seriously, in crashes early Tuesday on either side of Interstate 80 just west of Lincoln.

Lancaster County Sheriff's Sgt. Tommie Trotter said at about 5:15 a.m. a westbound Ford F-150 driven by 68-year-old Jacob Voss of Milliken, Colorado, left the roadway to the south and entered the median.

The pickup rolled, pinning Voss in the vehicle.

Trotter said an uninvolved, eastbound semi parked on the south shoulder, and the driver ran over to render aid to Voss.

Soon after, an eastbound Chevy Malibu, driven by 29-year-old Preston Horsley of Milford, ran into the back of the parked semi, causing the car to careen into the median.

Trotter said Voss was taken to a Lincoln hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

He said a Lincoln woman who was riding in Horsley’s vehicle, 20-year-old Elianna Heyen, was taken to the hospital by ambulance and was treated and released. Horsley was checked at the hospital as a precaution.

The pickup and car were totaled and had to be towed from the scene, as did the semi, which was disabled due to the impact. Partial lane closures were cleared within a couple hours.