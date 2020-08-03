3 injured in car-motorcycle crash in north Lincoln

Three people were injured and taken to the hospital Sunday night after a crash between a car and motorcycle at 33rd Street and Cornhusker Highway.
In the crash report, Lincoln Police say Gustavo Ramirez, 48, was driving a Chevy Monte Carlo east on Cornhusker when he turned left onto 33rd Street and collided with 55-year-old Ronnie Towle, who was headed west on a Susuki motorcycle.
Both drivers were taken to the hospital for their injuries, as was Ramirez' 13-year-old passenger. Officer Erin Spilker said Towle's injury was believed to be serious but not life threatening.
Police said they ticketed Ramirez for failure to yield.
