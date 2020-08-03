You are the owner of this article.
3 injured in car-motorcycle crash in north Lincoln
Three people were injured and taken to the hospital Sunday night after a crash between a car and motorcycle at 33rd Street and Cornhusker Highway. 

In the crash report, Lincoln Police say Gustavo Ramirez, 48, was driving a Chevy Monte Carlo east on Cornhusker when he turned left onto 33rd Street and collided with 55-year-old Ronnie Towle, who was headed west on a Susuki motorcycle. 

Both drivers were taken to the hospital for their injuries, as was Ramirez' 13-year-old passenger. Officer Erin Spilker said Towle's injury was believed to be serious but not life threatening.

Police said they ticketed Ramirez for failure to yield.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

