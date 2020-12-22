3 Husker football players get diversion for loud party in September

Three Husker football players charged with maintaining a disorderly house in connection to a party at their off-campus home Sept. 11 are participating in pre-trial diversion on the misdemeanors.

If Huskers John Bullock, Cooper Jewett and Caden McCormack complete the program successfully, the charge will be dismissed and their cases sealed.

On Tuesday, their roommate, Carter Durbin, pleaded not guilty to the charge, as well as a second charge for failure to appear at an earlier court date.

Lincoln police say they ticketed them after a neighbor called about a loud party at a home on the northwest edge of town shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sept. 11.

Two Lincoln officers arrived to find more than 50 people in and around the home and broke up the party, which included minors who admitted drinking alcohol, according to police.

A police spokesman said the four men ticketed, who rent the home, told police that they only intended to have a small gathering but that it got out of hand. He didn't know if those at the party had been social distancing or wearing masks.