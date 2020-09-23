3 Husker football players charged with misdemeanors for loud party

Lincoln city prosecutors this week charged three Husker football players with maintaining a disorderly house in connection to a party at their off-campus home Sept. 11.
Huskers John Bullock, Cooper Jewett and Caden McCormack and their roommate, Carter Durbin, all are set to go to court on the misdemeanors Oct. 13.
Lincoln police say they ticketed the four after a neighbor called about a loud party at a home on the northwest edge of town shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sept. 11.
The Friday night party came a month after students returned to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for fall classes amid the coronavirus pandemic, and less than a week before the Big Ten Conference voted to reinstate a fall football season with stringent protocols in place.
Before classes resumed, UNL asked its students to complete the “Cornhusker Commitment," an online pledge to wear masks or face coverings on campus, to observe social distancing guidelines and take part in other steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The university also adopted a new provision to its student code of conduct last month allowing for disciplinary proceedings against students who “may cause harm to another individual” by violating the commitment.
“All violations will be addressed according to the circumstances of each incident,” the email from campus leaders stated. “That being said, any student who hosts or attends a large party may face severe consequences, including the possibility of suspension and/or expulsion.”
Officer Luke Bonkiewiz said two Lincoln officers arrived to the neighborhood near 14th Street and Alvo Road to find more than 50 people in and around the home. Police broke up the party, which included minors who admitted drinking alcohol.
He said the four residents who are renting the home told police that they only intended to have a small gathering but that it got out of hand.
Bonkiewiz didn't know if those at the party had been social distancing or wearing masks.
He said police had been out to the same house four times in the previous months regarding loud party complaints and had been warned they would be cited "if further party problems continued."
Since Aug. 1, Lincoln police have been called out to a total of 58 parties around town, Bonkiewicz said.
Bullock, Jewett and McCormack are each redshirt freshman walk-ons in the football program. McCormack, an inside linebacker, is a Lincoln Southwest graduate. Bullock is a redshirt freshman outside linebacker from Creighton Prep and Jewett is a running back from Elkhorn South. None of the three appeared in a game during their first collegiate seasons in 2019.
NU athletic director Bill Moos last week addressed the importance of isolating the football team as much as possible in order to have the best chance of keeping the program in line with the Big Ten's stringent COVID-19 testing protocols as a return to play on Oct. 24 draws nearer.
Team positivity rates for COVID-19 will be monitored daily by the conference and higher rates could lead to practice adjustments or game cancellations.
"We have to isolate this football team. We've got to bubble them up the best we can," he said. "That's why the training table is just for them, once they start the fall camp piece. Same goes for the weight room, academic services, training room, all of it.
"We can't get into that red zone and be forced out of competition."
To date, no UNL students have had disciplinary proceedings brought up against them, but administrators temporarily suspended six Greek houses after photos and videos showed students in those organizations violating public health guidelines and university policies.
A spokeswoman said the university would not comment on matters of student conduct.
Staff writers Parker Gabriel and Chris Dunker contributed to this report.
