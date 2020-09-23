3 Husker football players charged with misdemeanors for loud party

Officer Luke Bonkiewiz said two Lincoln officers arrived to the neighborhood near 14th Street and Alvo Road to find more than 50 people in and around the home. Police broke up the party, which included minors who admitted drinking alcohol.

He said the four residents who are renting the home told police that they only intended to have a small gathering but that it got out of hand.

Bonkiewiz didn't know if those at the party had been social distancing or wearing masks.

He said police had been out to the same house four times in the previous months regarding loud party complaints and had been warned they would be cited "if further party problems continued."

Since Aug. 1, Lincoln police have been called out to a total of 58 parties around town, Bonkiewicz said.

Bullock, Jewett and McCormack are each redshirt freshman walk-ons in the football program. McCormack, an inside linebacker, is a Lincoln Southwest graduate. Bullock is a redshirt freshman outside linebacker from Creighton Prep and Jewett is a running back from Elkhorn South. None of the three appeared in a game during their first collegiate seasons in 2019.