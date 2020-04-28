3 exposed to carbon monoxide all still receiving hospital care but expected to recover, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The 65-year-old man taken to a Lincoln hospital with two women last week for exposure to carbon monoxide had been squatting in the space above the garage, the property owner said Tuesday.

The three remain hospitalized but are expected to survive, Lincoln Police Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said.

Later in the day, Chris Scott, who owns the house at 1341 N. 45th St. and the large garage behind it, said she was happy they were alive, even if Richard Thomson was illegally staying on her property.

Scott said she had been trying to get Thomson to move out and at the end of February had gotten a court order authorizing his removal from the property. An injunction, ordering him to cease and desist from occupying the space, became effective March 26.

But Thomson kept telling her he needed a couple more weeks, then a couple more weeks, she said.

Scott finally sought a writ of restitution April 17, four days before the carbon monoxide exposure; and a judge issued it immediately.

Before that, back in August, the city had filed a case against Scott and Thomson, saying the rental unit above the garage wasn't legal because there was no occupancy permit for it.