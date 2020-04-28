You are the owner of this article.
3 exposed to carbon monoxide all still receiving hospital care but expected to recover, police say
editor's pick

3 exposed to carbon monoxide all still receiving hospital care but expected to recover, police say

Condemnation

Lincoln's Building and Safety Department attached a sign on the garage at 1341 N. 45th St., where Richard Thomson had been staying until he was taken to the hospital last week with two others for carbon monoxide exposure, as condemned and unsafe to occupy.

 Lori Pilger

The 65-year-old man taken to a Lincoln hospital with two women last week for exposure to carbon monoxide had been squatting in the space above the garage, the property owner said Tuesday.

The three remain hospitalized but are expected to survive, Lincoln Police Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said.

Later in the day, Chris Scott, who owns the house at 1341 N. 45th St. and the large garage behind it, said she was happy they were alive, even if Richard Thomson was illegally staying on her property. 

Scott said she had been trying to get Thomson to move out and at the end of February had gotten a court order authorizing his removal from the property. An injunction, ordering him to cease and desist from occupying the space, became effective March 26. 

But Thomson kept telling her he needed a couple more weeks, then a couple more weeks, she said. 

Scott finally sought a writ of restitution April 17, four days before the carbon monoxide exposure; and a judge issued it immediately.

Before that, back in August, the city had filed a case against Scott and Thomson, saying the rental unit above the garage wasn't legal because there was no occupancy permit for it. 

Chief Assistant City Attorney Chris Connolly said Scott had twice been convicted of municipal code violations for letting people stay there in 2018 and 2019. 

In the complaint, he said the continued use of the rental space "represents a risk to the public, anyone located in the rental unit, and first responders" who may not be able to find Thomson in the event of an emergency because there is no separate address.

But Thomson still was there early April 21 when Lincoln police went there to look into what came to them as a tip about people possibly using drugs there. At the door, they could hear someone struggling to breathe and ended up pulling Thomson and two women, ages 31 and 49, out of the apartment. 

Lincoln Fire & Rescue called it a "significant exposure," with carbon monoxide levels testing at 499 parts per million. Home carbon monoxide testers sound at 30 ppm. 

Lincoln Police said later a gas-powered generator had been left running in the building. 

In an email this week, Connolly said the city is continuing to seek an injunction preventing Scott from renting out the unit over the garage.

"Evicting Thomson is only half of the problem. We don't want her to do this again with someone else," he said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

