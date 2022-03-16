 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick

3 attorneys in the running to replace retired Saline County District Judge Vicky Johnson

Three attorneys are vying to fill a judicial vacancy in Southeast Nebraska's 1st Judicial District.

David Bargen of Adams works at Rembolt Ludtke LLC in Lincoln; Zachary Blackman of Lincoln works as an assistant Nebraska Attorney General; and Shaylene Smith works at Kalkwarf & Smith Law Offices in Crete.

The Judicial Nominating Commission will have a public hearing at the Saline County District Court in Wilber at 10 a.m. April 5 to interview the applicants and take testimony from the public.

The vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge Vicky Johnson earlier this year.

