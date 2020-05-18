You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
29-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted arson to home near Lincoln fire station
View Comments

29-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted arson to home near Lincoln fire station

{{featured_button_text}}

A 29-year-old Lincoln man has been charged with attempted first-degree arson for allegedly trying to set fire to a car Saturday afternoon in a garage in the Irvingdale neighborhood 500 feet from a fire station. 

Officer Erin Spilker said police were sent to the area of 17th and Van Dorn streets at about 12:45 p.m. about a man walking around with a pole threatening people. 

Police say they found Casey Shandera in the parking lot at Salon Deja Vu, still holding the green fence post and threatening passersby, and arrested him.

Casey Shandera

Shandera

Spilker said a witness told police she had seen the man go in an open garage down the block. The man who lives there showed officers four other fence posts, just like the one Shandera had.

Asked to look around to see if anything else was out of place, the 75-year-old man found a rag hanging out of the gas tank of his vehicle and oil from a WD-40 can poured on it. 

State Patrol: Trooper arrested 26-year-old Lincoln man in stolen van with cocaine
Lincoln prosecutors charge 26-year-old Iowa man with sexual assault of a child
Lincoln man alleges he woke to woman holding a gun to his head
48-year-old woman with COVID-19 accused of spitting on walls at Lincoln hospital, assaulting nurse
Lincoln police arrest gun-waving 36-year-old on suspicion of robbery

Today's jail mugshots

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News