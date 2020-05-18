29-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted arson to home near Lincoln fire station

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 29-year-old Lincoln man has been charged with attempted first-degree arson for allegedly trying to set fire to a car Saturday afternoon in a garage in the Irvingdale neighborhood 500 feet from a fire station.

Officer Erin Spilker said police were sent to the area of 17th and Van Dorn streets at about 12:45 p.m. about a man walking around with a pole threatening people.

Police say they found Casey Shandera in the parking lot at Salon Deja Vu, still holding the green fence post and threatening passersby, and arrested him.

Spilker said a witness told police she had seen the man go in an open garage down the block. The man who lives there showed officers four other fence posts, just like the one Shandera had.

Asked to look around to see if anything else was out of place, the 75-year-old man found a rag hanging out of the gas tank of his vehicle and oil from a WD-40 can poured on it.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

