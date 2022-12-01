29-year-old goes to prison for stabbing man at downtown Lincoln bus stop in July

A 29-year-old Karen refugee who stabbed a Lincoln man at a downtown bus stop had been provoked by the victim who had used racist slurs because he's Asian, his attorney said at sentencing Thursday.

Hser Htoo pleaded guilty to first-degree assault for stabbing the 37-year-old man, leaving him with injuries to his heart and spleen.

In court, defense attorney Doug Kerns said Htoo acted under strong provocation from the victim, who had a knife and was harassing him.

"He acted belligerently and aggressively, and he also said: 'You don't belong here,'" the attorney said.

According to Lincoln police, the two had been removed from a city bus near 11th and N streets around 9:30 a.m. July 22, but the argument spilled onto the street at StarTran's downtown bus transfer station, where Htoo stabbed the other man.

The victim was rushed to a Lincoln hospital, and a Nebraska state trooper found and arrested Htoo a few blocks away within minutes of the attack.

Speaking through a Karen interpreter, Htoo said he didn't mean to harm him.

But Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Charles Byrd said he found that disingenuous, given that Htoo had stabbed the man multiple times in the chest, then ran rather than try to render him aid.

"Mr. Htoo had every opportunity to walk away but instead put his backpack down, got two knives out and willingly entered into a knife fight," he said.

Byrd said Htoo could've just walked away, as he said he had when this kind of thing had happened before.

"This is not how a civilized society handles disputes or differences," he said.

Byrd said the victim, who was hospitalized for nearly three months, was fortunate to still be alive.

Lancaster County District Judge Kevin McManaman said: "There on the streets of Lincoln knives were used and a man was stabbed in the heart."

He said, according to witness accounts, someone told the victim to put away his knife because of the children nearby, and he had begun to when Htoo came at him.

"It's evident that you had ample opportunity to avoid further confrontation and did not have to stab that man," McManaman said.

He said the attack was very violent and threatened the victim's life.

"The safety of the community is very, very important in a case like this where the violence and the harm occurred to a person right out there on the streets of Lincoln," McManaman said.

And he sentenced Htoo to 12 to 16 years in prison. When he's done with his sentence, he is expected to be deported.

The stabbing was one of three in the same block of 11th Street this year. In February, a 40-year-old Lincoln man allegedly attacked a 69-year-old man at the bus stop in an apparent random act of violence that resulted in serious injuries. And in October, a 30-year-old woman allegedly cut a 16-year-old who had confronted her about using a racist slur.