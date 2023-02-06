A 28-year-old man was sentenced Monday to six to 10 years in prison for shooting into an occupied van in Lincoln.

"It is only by chance that you're not here on an even more serious charge," Lancaster County District Judge Susan Strong told Antonio Guzman.

She said Guzman discharged a firearm into a van with a 33-year-old woman in the passenger seat and his neighbor standing just outside the driver's door.

Guzman ultimately pleaded no contest to attempted unlawful discharge of a firearm for the incident near South 27th and M streets at around midnight Feb. 10, 2022.

LPD's SWAT team was on scene for two hours negotiating with Guzman before taking him into custody peacefully. Police did not find the gun, but did find .22 caliber ammunition in his apartment.

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Eric Miller said Guzman, in a pre-sentence interview, talked about vandalizing his neighbor's van.

"He doesn't specifically ever come out and say that he fired shots using this weapon into the van," he said.

Yet, Miller said, one of the bullets struck the headrest where the woman was sitting.

"This could have turned out very differently," he said.

Guzman said the experience has taught him that he really needs to slow down and think about his actions and the repercussions they can have on people.

"I'm just very apologetic to not only the people involved but to the state of Nebraska and the peace and dignity that you have here," he said. "It's been a real eye opener."

Guzman's attorney, Stefanie Flynn, said he was under the influence at the time and was attempting to resolve what he perceived as a violent relationship.

"Ultimately things did not work out how he would've hoped or wanted," she said.

Strong said she didn't know if this happened in part due to Guzman's problem with addiction.

"I don't know if there is any excuse for doing something like this," she said.

