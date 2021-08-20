28-year-old man pleads no contest to manslaughter for shooting at bus, killing Lincoln woman

A Lincoln man accused of randomly shooting into a moving city bus, hitting and killing a 69-year-old inside, pleaded no contest to reduced charges Friday.
Joel Jones Jr., 28, initially was charged with second-degree murder and four other felonies for the shooting July 23, 2020, and nearing a Sept. 7 trial date.
As part of a plea agreement, Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Tara Parpart said she agreed to amend the charges to manslaughter, an unintentional killing during the commission of a crime, and use of a firearm by a prohibited person.
In exchange, Jones pleaded no contest.
Lancaster County District Court Judge Ryan Post could give him up to 70 years in prison at his sentencing in November.
Parpart said Jones was in the backseat of a Chevy Malibu headed along A Street shortly after 2:30 p.m. when he pulled a black Taurus 9 mm handgun out of his waistband, pointed it out the window and shot at the bus after saying "Watch me shoot at this bus" or something similar, according to a witness in the car.
A 911 caller at 2:38 p.m. initially thought the gunshot had been self-inflicted, but police quickly shifted gears after arriving to discover a bullet had come from outside the StarTran bus and struck Sharon Johnson as she sat on the bus.
Rescue workers took her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 3:15 p.m.
Police said surveillance video on the bus showed the rear passenger of a Malibu heading the opposite direction stick his hand out the window and fire the shot.
Parpart said investigators found a 9 mm casing on A Street, between 22nd and 23rd streets.
Parpart said the video captured the Malibu's Lincoln County license plate, which quickly led them to Jarell Wheeler, the boyfriend of the car's registered owner.
Investigators watched a house on North 14th Street, where they found the car. When it stopped at a nearby Kwik Shop, they contacted the people inside: allegedly Wheeler, who was driving; his girlfriend in the front seat; and Jones in the backseat behind Wheeler, a stolen 9 mm Taurus in his pocket.
Parpart said the state crime lab found Jones' DNA on the gun and tied the gun to the bullet and casing found at the scene.
She said a prior domestic-violence conviction prevented Jones from legally possessing a firearm.
Jones said he had been working as a fast-food manager in the Belmont area before his arrest and now is taking medication for bipolar disorder, diagnosed at the county jail.
At a news conference after his arrest, then-Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said investigators believed Jones had purposely fired into the bus but wasn't aiming at Johnson.
Friends described Johnson, a member at First United Methodist Church in Lincoln, as "the kindest soul to everyone she met." She was a member of the church choir, prepared communion every week and helped out in the office.
