28-year-old man pleads no contest to manslaughter for shooting at bus, killing Lincoln woman

Rescue workers took her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 3:15 p.m.

Police said surveillance video on the bus showed the rear passenger of a Malibu heading the opposite direction stick his hand out the window and fire the shot.

Parpart said investigators found a 9 mm casing on A Street, between 22nd and 23rd streets.

Parpart said the video captured the Malibu's Lincoln County license plate, which quickly led them to Jarell Wheeler, the boyfriend of the car's registered owner.

Investigators watched a house on North 14th Street, where they found the car. When it stopped at a nearby Kwik Shop, they contacted the people inside: allegedly Wheeler, who was driving; his girlfriend in the front seat; and Jones in the backseat behind Wheeler, a stolen 9 mm Taurus in his pocket.

Parpart said the state crime lab found Jones' DNA on the gun and tied the gun to the bullet and casing found at the scene.

She said a prior domestic-violence conviction prevented Jones from legally possessing a firearm.

Jones said he had been working as a fast-food manager in the Belmont area before his arrest and now is taking medication for bipolar disorder, diagnosed at the county jail.