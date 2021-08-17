 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
28-year-old hospitalized over rolling over SUV, striking house in Lincoln
0 Comments
editor's pick alert

28-year-old hospitalized over rolling over SUV, striking house in Lincoln

  • Updated
  • 0

A 28-year-old Lincoln man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Monday after police say he rolled over the SUV he was driving on 56th Street.

Capt. Nancy Crist said Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews spotted the rolled-over 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe resting against a house near 56th and A streets at about 4 p.m. Monday. 

LPD Officer Erin Spilker said witnesses reported the silver Tahoe had been driving north on 56th Street at a high rate of speed when it went off the right side of the road, struck a fence and came to rest against nearby house. 

Spilker said the Tahoe was totaled. She said there was about $1,000 in damage done to the house and another $600 done to a fence and tree in the yard. 

The driver, who hasn't been identified because the crash report remains unpublished, hasn't been cited, Spilker said.

Crist said one person was inside the house but was uninjured. 

Suspected cocaine dealer linked to at least one Lincoln overdose arrested, police say
Federal judge denies request for injunction, independent review in firefighter's lawsuit
OPS middle school staffer arrested on suspicion of distributing child pornography
Crash logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How did the Taliban become a prominent Afghan group?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News