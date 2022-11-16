28 dogs rescued from unlicensed breeder northwest of Lincoln, sheriff says

Two months after a reported dog bite first led Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies to an unlicensed breeding operation northwest of Lincoln, authorities on Tuesday arrested a 70-year-old woman who had harbored the dogs and allegedly threatened police.

Authorities and staff from the Capital Humane Society rescued 28 dogs of various breeds from Julia Hudson's rural home, north of Malcolm, after deputies found the dogs living "in unsanitary conditions" amid a follow-up visit to the house Tuesday morning, Capt. Tommy Trotter said.

Some of the dogs were living outside amid this week's frigid temperatures, Trotter said. Deputies found others "covered in feces," he said. Most lacked sufficient food and water.

The sheriff's office first uncovered the breeding operation on Sept. 13, when a delivery man was bit by a Belgian Malinois while trying to drop off a package at 10401 W. Mill Road, just south of Branched Oak Lake.

Deputies in September cited Hudson, a 70-year-old woman who used to be a licensed dog breeder, after she failed to provide paperwork proving the dog was vaccinated.

And the sheriff's office worked with Hudson and the Nebraska Department of Agriculture — the government office in charge of issuing dog breeding licenses — to force compliance with breeding regulations in an effort to right her troubled operation, Trotter said.

Hudson had progressed in the months since the dog bite, Trotter said, but when deputies followed up again Tuesday, they found that conditions had deteriorated and the 70-year-old, once receptive to their efforts, had turned combative.

She ordered deputies off her property Tuesday and retrieved the Belgian Malinois, threatening to sic the dog on investigators, Trotter alleged.

So they arrested Hudson on suspicion of terroristic threats and obstructing government operations.

Deputies took her to the Lancaster County jail and drafted a search warrant for her acreage, seizing the 28 dogs and gathering evidence for their investigation into her, Trotter said.

For now, Hudson has only been arrested for her actions in her Tuesday encounter with deputies, but Trotter said she could face additional charges stemming from the breeding operation, including animal neglect or cruelty charges.

The Capital Humane Society is asking for donations in the form of supplies or a monetary donation.