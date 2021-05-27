 Skip to main content
27-year-old man reports early morning attempted robbery, Lincoln police say
27-year-old man reports early morning attempted robbery, Lincoln police say

  • Updated
Police are investigating an early morning attempted robbery in west Lincoln.

Officer Erin Spilker said just after 5 a.m., police were called to the 2500 block of Main Street on a 27-year-old's report that, while parked in a driveway there, a man approached him with a gun.

He told police the man pointed it at him, but left without getting anything. Spilker said he thought the would-be robber was scared off by someone yelling nearby.

Police were unable to find the man with the gun and are searching for security video from the area. She asked anyone with information to call police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

