27-year-old Lincoln man goes to prison for assaulting officer
27-year-old Lincoln man goes to prison for assaulting officer

A 27-year-old Lincoln man who left a police officer with extensive facial injuries while fleeing arrest in the Capitol View neighborhood last August has been sentenced to eight to 10 years in prison for it. 

Law Paw had elbowed the officer in the face, shattering her nose and leaving a bone protruding through her skin. 

The officer also had cuts on her lips and bruises on her elbows, according to court records.

Police said the officer went to 19th and G streets Aug. 27 on a report of two men sitting on a retaining wall doing drugs. When she approached them, one walked away, ignoring her commands to stop.

When she caught up to the man, Paw, he elbowed her in the face and knocked her to the ground. Officers set up a perimeter and arrested Paw nearby. 

He later pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree assault and resisting arrest. Lancaster County District Judge Darla Ideus sentenced him Tuesday. 

Law Paw

Law Paw

 Courtesy photo

 

