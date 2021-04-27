 Skip to main content
27-year-old inmate listed as escapee from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln
27-year-old inmate listed as escapee from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln

A prison inmate nearing his release has gone missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln.

According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services' website, Kentrell Hollins, 27, of Omaha, is on escape status as of Tuesday. 

Kentrell Hollins

Hollins was sentenced in December 2019 to three to five years in prison on a fifth-offense, aggravated DUI in Douglas County.

He had credit for nearly a year of incarceration before he was sentenced and was nearing his discharge date.

Community Corrections Center-Lincoln is the least restrictive of the state's prisons, with people assigned there participating in work detail or work release.

