26-year-old tried to pull knife, threatened to kill officer during arrest, Lincoln police say

Police say a 26-year-old Lincoln man threatened to kill an officer and reached for a knife while being arrested for disturbing the peace Monday evening.

Officer Erin Spilker said police were called to 16th and D streets at about 5:30 p.m. on a report of a man yelling profanities outside. It was the second time they had been called there about it that day.

Officers realized the behavior wasn't going to stop, so they told the man, Cameron Collier, he was under arrest. As they attempted to put handcuffs on him, he pulled away and tried to run back in his apartment, dragging an officer behind him, Spilker said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She said in the apartment, he and the officer fell onto a couch, and Collier threatened to kill the officer.

Several more officers arrived and were able to get a knife away from him and get him into handcuffs, Spilker said. No one was injured.

Collier was arrested on suspicion of attempted second-degree assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and disturbing the peace.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.