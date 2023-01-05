26-year-old man robbed by woman he met online, police say

A 26-year-old man was robbed by two women on Thursday morning near the 1000 block of C Street.

Police say that the victim met one of the woman online and that they planned to meet in person.

The man arrived for their meeting at 11 a.m. and was met by her and another woman. The victim told police he was assaulted. They also stole his wallet before leaving the scene, police say.

No arrests have been made and the case is still under investigation.