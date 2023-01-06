 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
26-year-old man robbed by woman he met online, Lincoln police say

Dangerous Cities in Nebraska

See how your hometown ranks among the most dangerous cities in Nebraska. Ratings have been determined according to the number of violent crimes per 1,000 people in cities of at least 10,000, with violent crime being classified as murder, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault. The numbers are for 2019, the most recent year for which the FBI provides data.

A 26-year-old man was robbed by two women Thursday morning in his central Lincoln apartment after he'd met one of the women online, he told Lincoln Police.

The man called authorities to his apartment, near 10th and C streets, at around 11 a.m. Thursday after the women had left his residence with two pairs of Jordan shoes, his debit card and $2,000 cash, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

The 26-year-old told police he met one of the women online and that they planned to meet in person at his apartment Thursday morning, Vollmer said.

But when the man arrived for their meeting, both women had already entered his apartment and were holding his shoes when he walked in, he told police.

When the man confronted the women, they took his wallet from his pants pocket before fleeing, Vollmer said.

An investigation into the robbery is ongoing.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

