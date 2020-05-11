26-year-old Lincoln man accused of intentionally starting fire Friday at woman's duplex

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Prosecutors Monday charged a 26-year-old Lincoln man with first-degree arson for allegedly starting a fire intentionally at his girlfriend's duplex Friday night.

Police arrested Jeremey Thomas at the house near 33rd and Orchard streets late Friday night after he returned there, according to the affidavit for his arrest.

In it, Officer David Burruss said he was sent to the house shortly before 8 p.m. on a report of a fire. The 30-year-old woman who lives there told police that Thomas had destroyed her house and set her things on fire.

The oven had been stuffed with flammable items and a pillow had been burnt on the stove. The place appeared to have been ransacked and smoke detectors pulled off the ceiling, Burruss said.

The woman told police she and Thomas had been in an argument that afternoon, she left for about an hour and returned to find the front door of the duplex open, the place filled with smoke and found burnt items on the stove.

Her Social Security card and birth certificate also had been taken.

Burruss said a 58-year-old woman who lives in the duplex next door was home when the fire was set but was uninjured.