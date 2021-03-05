 Skip to main content
26-year-old gets prison time for intentional head-on crash near Waverly in August
26-year-old gets prison time for intentional head-on crash near Waverly in August

A 26-year-old who drove his vehicle into the oncoming lane of U.S. 6 near Waverly and closed his eyes wanting to be hit got prison time Thursday for the crash that followed. 

Diamend Jackson pleaded no contest to leaving the scene of a crash causing serious bodily injury and attempted theft by unlawful taking for taking off in a landscaping truck parked nearby after the crash. 

Diamend Jackson

It happened shortly before midnight Aug. 7, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office. Investigators say Jackson was driving east in the westbound lanes of U.S. 6 near 98th Street in a Ford Taurus when he struck an oncoming Mercury Mariner, seriously injuring the other driver, 54-year-old Michael Jens.

At Jackson's sentencing Thursday, Deputy Lancaster County Public Defender Webb Bancroft said it had been a suicide attempt because of Jackson's mental health issues and that he has felt nothing but remorse for causing serious injuries to an innocent party since it happened.

"He's been destroyed by grief thinking about those injuries," he said. 

Bancroft said Jackson hoped to get mental health treatment as part of his sentence. He argued for probation. 

Jackson said his prayers go out to Jens and his family "who were altered physically, emotionally and financially by my actions. I'm willing to do anything to right these wrongs." 

Deputy County Attorney Erica Pruess said Jens was hospitalized for 28 days for multiple, serious injuries for which he's still undergoing therapy.

"Mr. Jackson's actions were regrettable and devastating. And I think it would be an injustice if he were not given a harsh sentence in this case," she said.

He faced up to seven years as convicted. 

Lancaster County District Judge Andrew Jacobsen said Jackson "basically sought to injure or kill somebody by driving the wrong way down the road with his eyes closed until he hit somebody, and he did."

Jens' injuries — a broken right clavicle, three ribs, his pelvis, right arm and leg and an ankle — will affect him for the rest of his life, Jacobsen said.

"Not only did he choose to injure an innocent person, but he got up and left," the judge said of Jackson, sentencing him to four years in prison, plus 1½ years of post-release supervision and revoking his driver's license for five years.

Jackson was missing for a week before Cass County Sheriff's Office deputies found him sleeping in the landscaping truck and arrested him.

