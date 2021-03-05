26-year-old gets prison time for intentional head-on crash near Waverly in August

A 26-year-old who drove his vehicle into the oncoming lane of U.S. 6 near Waverly and closed his eyes wanting to be hit got prison time Thursday for the crash that followed.

Diamend Jackson pleaded no contest to leaving the scene of a crash causing serious bodily injury and attempted theft by unlawful taking for taking off in a landscaping truck parked nearby after the crash.

It happened shortly before midnight Aug. 7, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office. Investigators say Jackson was driving east in the westbound lanes of U.S. 6 near 98th Street in a Ford Taurus when he struck an oncoming Mercury Mariner, seriously injuring the other driver, 54-year-old Michael Jens.

At Jackson's sentencing Thursday, Deputy Lancaster County Public Defender Webb Bancroft said it had been a suicide attempt because of Jackson's mental health issues and that he has felt nothing but remorse for causing serious injuries to an innocent party since it happened.

"He's been destroyed by grief thinking about those injuries," he said.

Bancroft said Jackson hoped to get mental health treatment as part of his sentence. He argued for probation.