 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
$250,000 worth of equipment stolen from South Beltway construction site, sheriff says
0 Comments
editor's pick alert top story

$250,000 worth of equipment stolen from South Beltway construction site, sheriff says

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
South Beltway construction

The flyover bridge that will connect U.S. 77 to the South Beltway stretches to the southwest as construction work continues on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

South Beltway bridge girders roll down 27th Street, Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is investigating the latest and largest theft from the South Beltway construction zone south of Lincoln. 

Sheriff Terry Wagner said the latest incident happened between Thursday night and Friday morning, when a $100,000 flatbed semi trailer and a $50,000 attachment were stolen from the construction zone near South 38th Street. 

They were towed 13 blocks to the portion of the construction site near South 25th Street, Wagner said, where thieves loaded a pair of bulldozers  worth $50,000 each  onto the stolen trailer. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Wagner said an investigation is ongoing, and there are not yet any suspects in the theft. He said there have been catalytic converters and GPS devices stolen from the 8-mile construction zone over the last few months. 

Liquid K2 is the latest contraband problem for Nebraska prisons, jails
One killed in Interstate 80 crash between Lincoln and Omaha, State Patrol says
Lincoln Police chief forum: Finalists answer questions on plans for LPD, issues facing city
0 Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Timely rejuvenation at landmark U.S. Hindu temple

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News