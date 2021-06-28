$250,000 worth of equipment stolen from South Beltway construction site, sheriff says

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is investigating the latest and largest theft from the South Beltway construction zone south of Lincoln.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said the latest incident happened between Thursday night and Friday morning, when a $100,000 flatbed semi trailer and a $50,000 attachment were stolen from the construction zone near South 38th Street.

They were towed 13 blocks to the portion of the construction site near South 25th Street, Wagner said, where thieves loaded a pair of bulldozers — worth $50,000 each — onto the stolen trailer.

Wagner said an investigation is ongoing, and there are not yet any suspects in the theft. He said there have been catalytic converters and GPS devices stolen from the 8-mile construction zone over the last few months.

