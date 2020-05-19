25-year-old Lincoln man jailed in connection to minibus stolen from senior center

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 25-year-old Lincoln man has been jailed after allegedly getting caught with a minibus stolen from the Eastridge Adult Day Center, police say.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said Robert Hillard purposely ran into two vehicles, causing $5,000 damage, in an attempt to evade a man following him. A 68-year-old employee at the day center contacted police after spotting the Ford Starcraft bus Monday morning in the parking lot at Russ's Market, 1709 Washington St., but followed as it drove away.

Bonkiewicz said as officers arrived, the victim flagged them down and showed them the direction he'd seen the bus going. Police stopped the bus at 18th and M streets and arrested Hillard.

The bus, valued at $60,000, had been stolen on Friday.

Officers arrested Hillard on suspicion of theft by receiving stolen property, criminal mischief and driving under suspension.

Today's jail mugshots

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.