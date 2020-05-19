You are the owner of this article.
25-year-old Lincoln man jailed in connection to minibus stolen from senior center
25-year-old Lincoln man jailed in connection to minibus stolen from senior center

A 25-year-old Lincoln man has been jailed after allegedly getting caught with a minibus stolen from the Eastridge Adult Day Center, police say.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said Robert Hillard purposely ran into two vehicles, causing $5,000 damage, in an attempt to evade a man following him. A 68-year-old employee at the day center contacted police after spotting the Ford Starcraft bus Monday morning in the parking lot at Russ's Market, 1709 Washington St., but followed as it drove away.

Bonkiewicz said as officers arrived, the victim flagged them down and showed them the direction he'd seen the bus going. Police stopped the bus at 18th and M streets and arrested Hillard.

The bus, valued at $60,000, had been stolen on Friday.

Officers arrested Hillard on suspicion of theft by receiving stolen property, criminal mischief and driving under suspension.

