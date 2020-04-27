You are the owner of this article.
25-year-old Lincoln man bit officer's bicep, breaking skin, police say
A 25-year-old Lincoln man was jailed after allegedly biting a police officer arresting him in connection to a disturbance Sunday night.

Officer Erin Spilker said a 61-year-old Lincoln woman called police to the area of 16th and D streets just before 8 p.m. about a man who had called her names and lunged at her. The woman told police she was able to push him away and wasn't hurt.

Spilker said when the officer went to talk to the suspect, Lonzo Ewings Jr., he yelled and tried to walk away from the officer before a struggle ensued on the stairs.

She said Ewings continued to struggle after the officer got him in handcuffs, then bit the officer's inner bicep, cutting through his skin and leaving bruising. The officer also had bruises and scrapes to his hands, arms, legs and head, Spilker said.

She said police arrested Ewings on suspicion of third-degree assault on an officer, disturbing the peace, resisting arrest, failure to comply and possession of marijuana for paraphernalia found on him. 

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

