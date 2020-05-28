25-year-old Lincoln man accused of using baseball bat to try to smash his way into Meadowlane home

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Lincoln police arrested a 25-year-old Lincoln man who allegedly used a baseball bat to try to smash his way into a Meadowlane home Sunday.
Officer Erin Spilker said at around 4 p.m. Sunday police were called to a home in the 1400 block of Meadow Dale Drive about a disturbance. A 24-year-old man said Austin Herbert had walked up to his garage as he sat inside and began smashing the windows with a baseball bat.
He told police Herbert had threatened him and followed him to the house, where he tried to smash the door to get inside. But the victim was able to use his body weight to keep the door closed, Spilker said.
She said Herbert was gone before police got there. But at around 1 a.m. Wednesday, they were called to a home in Havelock on a protection order violation in progress.
Officers got to the 4000 block of Touzalin Avenue to find Herbert and a 25-year-old woman in a bear hug. She told police he had kicked in the door and demanded to see their child.
Spilker said the woman has an active protection order against Herbert.
Police arrested Herbert on suspicion of burglary and terroristic threats for the Sunday incident and violation of a protection order, trespassing and destruction of property for what happened Wednesday.
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-28-2020
Last, First Name: MAESTAS, PATRICK Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 03/13/1959 Booking Time: 05/27/2020 / 13:21:29 Charges:
DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) ATT POSS CONTR SUBST (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-28-2020
Last, First Name: WILLIAMS, JAMAAL Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 10/03/1981 Booking Time: 05/27/2020 / 12:24:33 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) POSS FIREARM BY A PROHIBITED PERSON (F1D)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-28-2020
Last, First Name: BROWN, HARVEY Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 12/17/1978 Booking Time: 05/27/2020 / 12:15:44 Charges:
FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-28-2020
Last, First Name: HOUSTON, SHANE Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 05/08/1979 Booking Time: 05/27/2020 / 11:31:33 Charges:
ATTEMPT THEFT BY TAKING OVER $5000 (F3A) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $500-$1,500 (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500 (M2) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-28-2020
Last, First Name: DENSON, CALVIN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 02/19/1984 Booking Time: 05/27/2020 / 10:21:53 Charges:
COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) DISTURBING THE PEACE (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-28-2020
Last, First Name: POTTER, RAINA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 03/01/1988 Booking Time: 05/27/2020 / 09:25:04 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) FUG FR JUSTICE - ARREST FOR EXTRADITION (F)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-28-2020
Last, First Name: POTTER, DANIEL Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 12/21/1981 Booking Time: 05/27/2020 / 08:57:23 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) FUG FR JUSTICE - ARREST FOR EXTRADITION (F)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-28-2020
Last, First Name: GRIFFIN, RODNEY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 12/04/1961 Booking Time: 05/27/2020 / 04:52:45 Charges:
DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-28-2020
Last, First Name: IVEY, JAMIE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 09/01/1975 Booking Time: 05/27/2020 / 04:06:35 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-28-2020
Last, First Name: COOK, KYLA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 07/29/1992 Booking Time: 05/27/2020 / 03:52:58 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-28-2020
Last, First Name: ROUBIDEAUX, CLINT Race/Sex: I/M Date of Birth: 10/27/1984 Booking Time: 05/27/2020 / 02:41:11 Charges:
COU PROB CUSTODIAL SANC (M) POSS DEADLY WEAPON BY A PROHIBITED PERSON (F3)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-28-2020
Last, First Name: HERBERT, AUSTIN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 04/18/1995 Booking Time: 05/27/2020 / 02:23:21 Charges:
BURGLARY (F2A) TERRORISTIC THREATS (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-28-2020
Last, First Name: WHITEMAGPIE, DARLA Race/Sex: I/F Date of Birth: 10/14/1962 Booking Time: 05/27/2020 / 01:22:17 Charges:
DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) THEFT BY DECEPTION $0-500, 2ND OFF (M1) THEFT BY DECEPTION $0-500, 2ND OFF (M1) THEFT BY DECEPTION $0-500, 3RD/SUBSQ (F4) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-28-2020
Last, First Name: LYNCH, CHARLES Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 11/04/1980 Booking Time: 05/26/2020 / 20:45:27 Charges:
POSS METH W/INT TO DELVR (10-28G) (F1D) DEL/POSS W/INTENT TO DELIVER (HAZ DRUG) (F2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-28-2020
Last, First Name: RADCLIFFE, MARGUERITE Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 10/01/1970 Booking Time: 05/26/2020 / 20:01:51
Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-28-2020
Last, First Name: ELDRIDGE, KEVIN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 02/22/1977 Booking Time: 05/26/2020 / 19:05:58 Charges:
THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500, 3RD/SUBSQ (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $500-$1,500 (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-28-2020
Last, First Name: SCHULTZ, JAY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/26/1976 Booking Time: 05/26/2020 / 18:52:47 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-27-2020
Last, First Name: HELTER, CHANCE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 12/12/1974 Booking Time: 05/26/2020 / 16:37:41 Charges:
VIOLATE PROTECTION ORDER (M1) VIOLATE PROTECTION ORDER (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-27-2020
Last, First Name: RUEL, JEANETTE Race/Sex: I/F Date of Birth: 11/10/1979 Booking Time: 05/26/2020 / 16:19:12
Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-27-2020
Last, First Name: GRIGGS, JEIWAYNE Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 10/09/1993 Booking Time: 05/26/2020 / 15:26:28 Charges:
POSS COCAINE W/INT TO DELVR (140G/MORE) (F1B)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-27-2020
Last, First Name: WRAY, JOYCE Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 07/22/1978 Booking Time: 05/26/2020 / 14:30:22 Charges:
THEFT BY DECEPTION $0-500, 3RD/SUBSQ (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-27-2020
Last, First Name: ENEVOLDSEN, SCOTT Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/18/1983 Booking Time: 05/26/2020 / 12:20:46 Charges:
STATE PSR CUST SANCTION (M) VIOLATE PROTECTION ORDER - PRIOR (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-27-2020
Last, First Name: VENNEMAN, CHARLES Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 11/19/1976 Booking Time: 05/26/2020 / 10:52:10 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-27-2020
Last, First Name: GOLDEN, TRAVIS Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 02/28/1976 Booking Time: 05/26/2020 / 10:07:31 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-27-2020
Last, First Name: MERRYMAN, RANDALL Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 03/15/1968 Booking Time: 05/26/2020 / 08:28:57 Charges:
VIOLATE PROTECTION ORDER (M1) VIOLATE PROTECTION ORDER (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-27-2020
Last, First Name: DECAMP, JOHNNY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 09/03/1988 Booking Time: 05/26/2020 / 02:21:29 Charges:
ASSAULT ON OFCR/HEALTH CARE PROF-3RD DEG (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-27-2020
Last, First Name: VUONG, ADAM Race/Sex: A/M Date of Birth: 06/15/2001 Booking Time: 05/26/2020 / 02:18:14 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-27-2020
Last, First Name: JORDAN, ASHLEIGH Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 04/16/1985 Booking Time: 05/26/2020 / 01:39:53 Charges:
COU PSR CUST SANCTION (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-27-2020
Last, First Name: ATKINSON, RICHARD Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 02/16/1961 Booking Time: 05/26/2020 / 01:23:29 Charges:
SEXUAL ASSAULT, 3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-27-2020
Last, First Name: CANBY, DUSTIN Race/Sex: I/M Date of Birth: 07/30/1980 Booking Time: 05/25/2020 / 21:46:00 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT, 3RD DEG - PRIOR (F3A) FALSE IMPRISONMENT, 1ST DEGREE (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-27-2020
Last, First Name: EULBERG, TIMOTHY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 05/18/1983 Booking Time: 05/25/2020 / 16:27:31 Charges:
THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING UNDER $200(M) (M2) POSSESS STOLEN PROPERTY (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-27-2020
Last, First Name: SEALY, ANTHONY Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 08/07/1974 Booking Time: 05/25/2020 / 02:52:03 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-27-2020
Last, First Name: BUSSARD, NICHOLE Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 04/29/1978 Booking Time: 05/25/2020 / 02:49:20 Charges:
DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2)
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or
lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.