25-year-old Lincoln man accused of using baseball bat to try to smash his way into Meadowlane home

Lincoln police arrested a 25-year-old Lincoln man who allegedly used a baseball bat to try to smash his way into a Meadowlane home Sunday.

Officer Erin Spilker said at around 4 p.m. Sunday police were called to a home in the 1400 block of Meadow Dale Drive about a disturbance. A 24-year-old man said Austin Herbert had walked up to his garage as he sat inside and began smashing the windows with a baseball bat.

He told police Herbert had threatened him and followed him to the house, where he tried to smash the door to get inside. But the victim was able to use his body weight to keep the door closed, Spilker said.

She said Herbert was gone before police got there. But at around 1 a.m. Wednesday, they were called to a home in Havelock on a protection order violation in progress.

Officers got to the 4000 block of Touzalin Avenue to find Herbert and a 25-year-old woman in a bear hug. She told police he had kicked in the door and demanded to see their child.

Spilker said the woman has an active protection order against Herbert.

Police arrested Herbert on suspicion of burglary and terroristic threats for the Sunday incident and violation of a protection order, trespassing and destruction of property for what happened Wednesday.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

