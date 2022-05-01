 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
25-year-old arrested after Lincoln Police say she threatened landlord

A 25-year-old Lincoln woman was arrested early Sunday morning after police say she threatened the owner of an apartment complex.

Lincoln Police officers were dispatched to the apartment complex on the 500 block of South 27th Street on a trespassing report just after midnight on Sunday morning.

According to Police Sgt. Justin Armstrong, the owner of the complex had received a phone call from a resident about a missing doorknob on one of the building's vacant units. Upon entering the apartment, the owner of the complex was met by multiple trespassers, including 25-year-old Shavon West, who threatened him with an ax, Armstrong said.

West was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and terroristic threats. Armstrong said a 39-year-old man located in the apartment was also citied for trespassing. 

Police logo 2020
News intern

Evelyn Mejia is a news intern and current sophomore at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She covers breaking news and writes feature stories about her community.

