Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested 25 drivers and issued citations to nearly 600 others during last week's U Drive. U Text. U Pay. campaign focused on distracted driving.

“Distracted driving crashes claim an average of more than 3,000 lives across the country every year,” said Col. John Bolduc, Nebraska State Patrol's superintendent in a press release.

“We’re asking all drivers to commit to safe driving with a simple two-step process: buckle up and put your phone down every time you get behind the wheel.”

A grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation's Highway Safety Office largely funded the weeklong campaign, from Apirl 3-9.

During that time, troopers arrested 25 drivers for impaired driving and wrote 489 tickets for speeding, 17 tickets for not wearing a seatbelt or improper restraints, 37 tickets for driving with a suspended license and 20 tickets for drug and alcohol offenses.

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month. Last week, troopers issued seven citations for texting while driving.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation has a number of resources available to educate young drivers on the dangers of distracted driving. To learn more, visit the Buckle Up Phone Down page on the department's website.

Most dangerous states to drive in Most dangerous states to drive in #51. Massachusetts #50. Minnesota #49. New Hampshire #48. New Jersey #47. Utah #46. Hawaii #45. Rhode Island #44. Connecticut #43. New York #42. Vermont #41. Washington #40. Wisconsin #39. Maryland #38. Virginia #37. Iowa #36. North Dakota #35. Indiana #34. Washington D.C. #33. Ohio #32. Nebraska #31. Alaska #30. Idaho #29. Michigan #28. Maine #27. Nevada #26. Illinois #25. Colorado #24. California #23. Pennsylvania #22. Wyoming #21. Missouri #20. Alabama #19. Delaware #18. Georgia #17. North Carolina #16. South Dakota #15. Texas #14. Kansas #13. Oklahoma #12. Oregon #11. Tennessee #10. Florida #9. Arizona #8. West Virginia #7. New Mexico #6. Kentucky #5. Louisiana #4. Montana #3. Arkansas #2. Mississippi #1. South Carolina