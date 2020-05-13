24-year-old Omaha man accused of cutting Lincoln woman, biting her face and arm

A judge has set a 24-year-old Omaha man's bond at $100,000 on allegations that he cut a Lincoln woman with a knife and bit her on the face and arm.
Damon Williams was arrested following a police chase Monday afternoon.
Prosecutors charged him Tuesday with second-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon, first-degree false imprisonment and strangulation.
At about 2:20 p.m. Monday Lincoln police went to an apartment on Ballard Street near Havelock Park on a neighbor's report of a woman screaming from the apartment. They found a 25-year-old woman there crying and bleeding from her thumb.
In an affidavit for Williams' arrest, police said the woman told them Williams had cut her with a kitchen knife, held her down on the floor, bit her on the face and right arm and stifled her screams with clothing.
She said Williams stopped after a neighbor knocked hard on the door and asked if she was alright and she said no. When the neighbor said the police were on the way, he left wearing a jacket, boxers and no shoes, police said.
About two hours later, police were sent out on a report of a man wearing no shoes, matching Williams' description, allegedly stealing a woman's wallet on the street in the 200 block of South 20th Street.
Williams ran but was arrested at Antelope Valley Parkway and Q Street.
