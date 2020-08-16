24-year-old man killed in north Lincoln crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 24-year-old man was killed in a north Lincoln crash Sunday morning, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

At about 7:45 a.m., the man turned onto the Interstate 80 on-ramp from North 27th Street, lost control and ran off the road, rolling the Ford Mustang he was driving. The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to LPD.

A female passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries and left the scene on her own. Alcohol use by the driver is suspected and seatbelts were not in use, according to LPD.

The on-ramp to I-80 was closed for more than two hours following the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 4 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.