24-year-old man killed in north Lincoln crash
24-year-old man killed in north Lincoln crash

A 24-year-old man was killed in a north Lincoln crash Sunday morning, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

At about 7:45 a.m., the man turned onto the Interstate 80 on-ramp from North 27th Street, lost control and ran off the road, rolling the Ford Mustang he was driving. The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to LPD.

A female passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries and left the scene on her own. Alcohol use by the driver is suspected and seatbelts were not in use, according to LPD.

The on-ramp to I-80 was closed for more than two hours following the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Husker News