24-year-old Lincoln man stabbed in the back while walking near 13th and D, police say
24-year-old Lincoln man stabbed in the back while walking near 13th and D, police say

A 24-year-old Lincoln man was stabbed early Tuesday while walking home, police say.

Police and rescue workers were sent to the area of Ninth Street and Nance Avenue, near Cornhusker Highway, on the call just after 2 a.m., Officer Erin Spilker said.

She said the victim told police while walking home from the area of 13th and D streets around 1 a.m. he was hit from behind. He said he didn't realize until he was home that he had been stabbed in the back.

Spilker said he was taken to the hospital for treatment for several stab and cut wounds. They weren't considered life threatening, she said.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Police logo 2020
Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Husker News