24-year-old Lincoln man charged with felony assault for allegedly using Taser on woman

A 24-year-old Lincoln man was taken to jail Saturday after allegedly drunkenly assaulting a woman with a Taser.

Prosecutors charged Colton Hans on Monday with second-degree domestic assault, a felony, and he posted bond later in the day.

Just after 3 a.m. Saturday, police went to an apartment near 91st Street and Pine Lake Road on a disturbance where they found a 24-year-old woman crying. Police said she and Hans both had been on a party bus that night and were intoxicated.

The woman told officers he had used a flashlight Taser on her multiple times, leaving her with burn marks on her right wrist and arm and red marks on her left wrist and chest.

Police believe the two had been arguing and that the woman was blocking Hans from leaving, so he used a Taser on her.

