 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
24-year-old Lincoln man charged with felony assault for allegedly using Taser on woman
View Comments
editor's pick

24-year-old Lincoln man charged with felony assault for allegedly using Taser on woman

{{featured_button_text}}

A 24-year-old Lincoln man was taken to jail Saturday after allegedly drunkenly assaulting a woman with a Taser.

Prosecutors charged Colton Hans on Monday with second-degree domestic assault, a felony, and he posted bond later in the day.

Just after 3 a.m. Saturday, police went to an apartment near 91st Street and Pine Lake Road on a disturbance where they found a 24-year-old woman crying. Police said she and Hans both had been on a party bus that night and were intoxicated.

One person stabbed near 19th and South streets, police searching for suspect

The woman told officers he had used a flashlight Taser on her multiple times, leaving her with burn marks on her right wrist and arm and red marks on her left wrist and chest.  

Police believe the two had been arguing and that the woman was blocking Hans from leaving, so he used a Taser on her.

Troopers arrest 2 Lincoln residents after Sunday night I-80 chase
Police suspect alcohol was a factor in car-train crash in Lincoln
Colton Hans

Colton Hans
View Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News