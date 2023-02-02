A 24-year-old Lincoln man was sentenced to 11 to 13 years in prison Thursday for a stabbing in downtown Lincoln that left a man critically wounded.

"I'm beyond apologetic for the actions I've committed. I know that an apology doesn't make it right. It's not an excuse for what I've done," said Ali Alder, who earlier pleaded no contest to second-degree assault.

As a recent father at the time, he said he could only imagine what the man's parent was going through at the hospital where he was rushed in critical condition.

Lincoln police said at about 12:45 a.m. April 3, 2021, an altercation started at a bar near 16th and Q streets and moved outside when they were kicked out.

There, things turned physical between the men who knew each other and Alder pulled out a knife and stabbed the 23-year-old man from Joplin, Missouri. He was left with two stab wounds to his abdomen and another to his left side.

"He literally would have died here had it not been for the quick response of LFR," Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Eric Miller said, referring to rescue workers at Lincoln Fire and Rescue.

He said Alder was lucky they were at hand so quickly and that this was a second-degree assault rather than a homicide.

The stabbing resulted in a collapsed lung and two hospitalizations for the victim.

"This was, in my opinion, an unnecessary incident. It amazes me how things can just blow up beyond what they need to be," Lancaster County District Judge Andrew Jacobsen said.

He said he didn't consider it a typical self-defense kind of case. A witness told police Alder had a knife out before the fight even started. And the victim hadn't displayed a weapon.

And, while this case was pending, Alder was convicted of a domestic assault and got six months in jail.

Jacobsen sentenced Alder to the prison time and ordered that he pay $10,000 restitution in addition to $10,000 he's already paid.

