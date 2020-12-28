23-year-old says he was robbed of his luggage at knifepoint at Lincoln motel

A 42-year-old man went to jail Saturday night for allegedly stealing another man's luggage at knifepoint at a Lincoln motel.

Police Sgt. Chris Vigil said officers were called to the Oak Park Motel near 11th Street and Cornhusker Highway at 8 p.m., where the victim said he'd given a man money to buy him cigarettes.

He came back with the cigarettes, but a short time later knocked on his door again, this time demanding some of the cigarettes. When the victim opened the door, the man was pointing a pocketknife at him. He told police the thief took off with several pieces of his luggage.

Police found Christopher Bouwens in his own room and arrested him on suspicion of robbery and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

