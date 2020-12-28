 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
23-year-old says he was robbed of his luggage at knifepoint at Lincoln motel
View Comments
editor's pick

23-year-old says he was robbed of his luggage at knifepoint at Lincoln motel

{{featured_button_text}}

A 42-year-old man went to jail Saturday night for allegedly stealing another man's luggage at knifepoint at a Lincoln motel.

Police Sgt. Chris Vigil said officers were called to the Oak Park Motel near 11th Street and Cornhusker Highway at 8 p.m., where the victim said he'd given a man money to buy him cigarettes.

Christopher Bouwens

Christopher Bouwens

He came back with the cigarettes, but a short time later knocked on his door again, this time demanding some of the cigarettes. When the victim opened the door, the man was pointing a pocketknife at him. He told police the thief took off with several pieces of his luggage.

Police found Christopher Bouwens in his own room and arrested him on suspicion of robbery and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Lincoln man allegedly spotted starting car fire, police say
Police: Machete-wielding man arrested on Christmas Eve at Lincoln Walmart a convicted felon
39-year-old and 2 dogs recovering from shooting on Christmas

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News