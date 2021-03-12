23-year-old pointed gun at man in Lincoln convenience store, police say

Police arrested a 23-year-old man Thursday night after he allegedly threatened a man with a gun in a convenience store at 25th and O streets.

Sgt. Chris Vigil said it happened just before 8 p.m. at the EZ Go. An employee called 911 after seeing a man in the store point a gun at another man's legs.

The victim said it started with an argument at the gas pumps.

When police got there, the suspect was gone. But surveillance video led to his vehicle, which police found and stopped near 27th and Porter Ridge Road.

Vigil said the driver, Abraheem Muhammed, started digging around in the center console as the officer walked up and had a magazine from a pistol in his hand.

He said police removed Muhammed from the vehicle and ultimately arrested him on suspicion of terroristic threats. Vigil said police found a Beretta 9mm pistol in a search of the vehicle.

